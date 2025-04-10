Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide delivered his quarterly update to the Economic Development Commission on Wednesday, highlighting both progress and emerging challenges in several city projects. The Commission, which advises the Jasper City Council on tax abatement applications, heard updates ranging from the nearing completion of the city’s outdoor pool to plans for a major new facility.

Attention is now shifting toward a proposed Regional Wellness Center, which is currently in the design phase. The City of Jasper has partnered with Krempp Lumber as the project developer, utilizing a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. Under this approach, the developer will oversee construction and operation before transferring ownership back to the city. This model is expected to produce a guaranteed maximum price once the design phase concludes in the coming months.

Despite strong fundraising momentum and commitments from private donors, the project has been placed on hold due to uncertainty surrounding future funding. The estimated $45 million cost would be covered through a combination of sources, including a $15 million fundraising campaign led by the City of Jasper and the Tri-County YMCA, a $5 million READI grant, and revenues from the city’s Food and Beverage Tax, EDIT funds, and Tax Increment Financing (TIF).

While the capital campaign has nearly reached its goal and a significant grant has already been secured, concerns about ongoing legislative discussions at the state level—particularly those related to changes in property and income tax structures—have prompted city officials to delay further commitments. As a result, officials are considering whether the project may need to be scaled back or completed in phases. A final decision is expected later this summer, once more clarity is available on potential impacts from state and federal funding changes.

In addition to the Wellness Center, the mayor also shared updates on the North Side Estates housing development. Site work is now underway, with all funding secured and infrastructure loan paperwork finalized through the Indiana Finance Authority’s Residential Infrastructure Fund (RIF).

Other development opportunities are also under review, signaling steady interest in growth despite broader financial uncertainty. City officials view continued activity in the development sector as a positive indicator, even amid unpredictable economic conditions.

The Economic Development Commission is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

You can visit the City of Jasper’s Government Facebook page for more information.