Representative Mark Messmer’s (R-IN) Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act (H.R. 2270) recently passed the House Education and Workforce Committee.

This legislation makes it easier for employers to provide childcare and dependent care assistance to employees by removing unnecessary regulations that, until now, prevented them from doing so.

The Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act:

  • Reduces the cost and regulatory burden for employers seeking to provide child or dependent care assistance
  • Aligns the treatment of these pro-family benefits with other employer-provided benefits
  • Expands access to care for working families without regulatory mandates or new federal spending

To read the full text of the bill, click here.

On By Celia Neukam

