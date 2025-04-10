Versteel has announced a promotion on all standard tables for the dealer network in the contract furniture industry, enhancing the ability to buy American-manufactured, tariff-free tables at a greater value while maintaining exceptional quality and rigorous attention to detail.

As a leader in US-manufactured furniture and expert metal craftsmanship, Versteel produces its tables at its Indiana-based facilities using high-quality American steel, a material known for its strength, longevity, and sustainability.

Since its founding over forty years ago, Versteel has partnered with reputable American steel fabricators in Indiana and neighboring states. By prioritizing domestically sourced materials, Versteel supports local industries and ensures that every table meets the highest standards of performance and integrity.

The tariff-free promotion applies to all Versteel tables utilizing standard specifications and materials and is available to open approved accounts in good standing with Versteel. This offer gives customers the flexibility to plan for their projects with confidence while enjoying consistent, tariff-free pricing on Versteel’s industry-leading tables.

For more information about this promotion, including eligible specifications and exclusions, visit versteel.com/sales-rep to locate your Versteel independent sales rep. Customers can also explore Versteel’s full range of products at versteel.com.