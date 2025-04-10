Kimball International opened a 13,000-square-foot facility dedicated to providing innovative products, thoughtful support, and inspiring solutions for healing and learning spaces.

Their Health & Education Experience Center, located on their Corporate Headquarters Campus in Jasper, Indiana, is a state-of-the-art facility designed to inspire, educate, and empower.

Originally designed by Gensler, a global research-based design firm, the space was the headquarters for Kimball International’s National brand. Focused on creating a high-performing yet flexible environment, the space design included factors such as daylight, air quality, acoustics, ergonomics, and overall employee wellness.

Continuing with those elements, the Health & Education Experience Center now also features environments that allow designers, dealers, and end users to experience exceptional healthcare and education solutions. From caregiver stations and patient rooms to student study centers and flexible learning spaces, it is a hands-on showroom that adds a personal touch to caring and learning.

Kimball International health products are designed to optimize community, patient, caregiver, and administrative spaces. Within the Health & Education Experience Center, guests will see how furniture solutions can help hospitals and clinics navigate daily needs. By providing a variety of products that empower patients and caregivers, as well as comfort guests, healing spaces can enhance experiences.

Well-designed spaces are also key to shaping the future of education. Kimball International offers versatile and adaptable designs that cater to the evolving needs of students and educators. The Health & Education Experience Center showcases how multifunctional spaces support blended learning, prioritize well-being, and attract students and staff.

To learn more about the Health & Education Experience Center or take a virtual tour, visit kimballinternational.com/health-and-education-experience-center.html