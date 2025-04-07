Heritage Hills High School made its debut appearance at the Educators Rising State Conference in Indianapolis, with several students participating in the event held before Spring Break. The school received results on Thursday indicating significant success for their first-time participation.

Eight projects featuring eleven Heritage Hills students qualified for the National Educators Rising Conference, which will be held in Orlando this summer.

The qualifying students and their respective categories include:

Jace Duttlinger in Educators Rising Moment

Liz Gogel in Job Interview

Molly Scherzer and Paige Weaver in Children’s Literature (K-3)

Lily Chesnut and Lynnsie Lochner in Children’s Literature (PreK)

Kenzie Begle and Cami Schulte in CTE Lesson Plan & Delivery

Becca Heeke in Teacher-Created Materials

Masyn LaBolle in Interactive Bulletin Board

School officials expressed pride in these students, whom they described as future educators and leaders who represented the school’s “Patriot Pride” effectively at the state level. This marks the first time Heritage Hills has participated in this educational competition, making their qualification for nationals particularly noteworthy for the school community.

