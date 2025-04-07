Perry County, Indiana, has been recognized as one of the most welcoming places in America by Make My Move, a platform that helps remote workers find new communities to call home. The honor reflects the county’s strong sense of hospitality and community spirit, which has drawn attention nationwide.

A key factor in the county’s recognition is the work of the Perry County Development Corporation, also known as Pick Perry. Through its participation in the Make My Move Program, the organization has helped attract new residents by offering relocation incentives and helping them feel at home in southern Indiana. The program connects remote workers with communities like Perry County that offer not only financial perks but also a supportive and friendly environment.

Perry County Memorial Hospital shared its pride in being part of such a welcoming community and reaffirmed its commitment to serving residents. The recognition is seen as a reflection of the collective efforts of local leaders, organizations, and residents who continue to make the county a special place to live and work.

More information about the recognition and the Make My Move initiative can be found here.