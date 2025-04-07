Donald Lee Bayer, age 86, of Winslow, formerly of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 1:11 p.m., Friday, April 4, 2025, at his residence.

He was born October 26, 1938, in Siberia, Indiana, to Jacob and Bertha (Guntel) Bayer; and married Della Belle Laswell on June 16, 1957, in Birdseye. Mr. Bayer worked as a custodian for the Southwest School Corporation and was a member of the Birdseye Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and eight siblings, Kathleen “Sis” Crawford, Ardella Pulley, Pauline Lane, Lloyd, Chester, Irvin, Levinus and Floyd Bayer.

He is survived by his wife, Della Belle Bayer of Winslow; three children, Paul (Ken Muth) Bayer of Winslow, Donna (Max) McCandless of Winslow and Sharon (Tony) Bradford of Newburgh; three siblings, Ronald (Betty) Bayer of Dale, Jean (Dencil) Underhill of Huntingburg and Tillie Sturgeon of Huntingburg; six grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) McCandless, Shelly (Dewayne) Shake, Tiffany (Curtis) Soberg, Warren (Elizabeth) McCandless, Lesley (Andy) McGregor and Echo (Darrin) Georges; and by many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Donald Bayer will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Bret Eckert will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, the day of the funeral. Memorial contributions can be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.