Dale Randall Roll, 71, of English, Indiana passed away peacefully on Saturday April 5, 2025.

He was born on November 15, 1953 in New Albany, Indiana to Ray W. and Hazel (Smith) Roll.

Dale was a beloved member of the community. His contributions to his community were numerous and significant. He proudly served as a former county councilman, where he worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his fellow citizens. He also served as a former deputy coroner, and was a long-time member of the English Parks Board. Dale was a dedicated volunteer, having served as a captain with the English Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years, where his leadership and courage earned the respect and admiration of many. He also enjoyed being a member of “Fireside Friends” at Sycamore Springs Park.

In addition to his public service, Dale was a compassionate and skilled professional, working for Denbo and Dillman – Green Funeral Homes for over 30 years. His care for others during their times of need reflected his genuine kindness and commitment to helping others.

Dale had a deep love for his family, and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family and taking vacations to the Smoky Mountains with Karen. He was an avid car enthusiast (especially Corvettes), he enjoyed mushroom hunting, and bass fishing. Dale was a man of great character, dedication, and service to the people he loved and his community. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be missed by all that knew him.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Hazel Roll, twin sons, Jon Rice and Jonathan Ray, and his grandson, Shaye Roll. He is survived by his wife Karen, his sons, Christian (Amanda) Roll, Matthew (Meredith) Roll, grandchildren, Nile, Corbin, Avaree, Lawson, Bear, Eleanor, Kate, Sofia, Wes (Noodle), and brother Carl (Judy) Roll and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday April 11, 2025 at 11:00 A.M at Denbo Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Phillips to officiate. Burial will follow in Taswell Cemetery.

Friends may visit on Thursday April 10, 2025 from 1:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana and again Friday morning from 10:00 A.M until the time of service.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dale Roll.