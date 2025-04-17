The Martin County Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in collecting dog houses for flood victims. Many pet owners affected by recent floodwaters have lost their outdoor shelters, and the Humane Society is working to provide replacements. Anyone with unused dog houses is encouraged to donate by dropping them off in front of the shelter at 507 North Oak Street in Loogootee. Donations can be made at any time, and no one needs to be present for drop-off.