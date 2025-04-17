Pictured left to right are MCCF Director Curt Johnson, Daviess-Martin Joint County Parks & Rec Superintendent Nathan Rihm, and MCCF President Kristi Ausbrooks.

West Boggs Park has received a $10,000 Impact Grant from the Martin County Community Foundation to support repairs and improvements to the park’s lake beach house. The facility, which includes restrooms, showers, and a concession stand that is currently not in use, is set to benefit from much-needed updates.

The grant was awarded on the condition that West Boggs Park raise additional matching funds to complete the project. That requirement was successfully met, allowing the funding to be released and the improvements to move forward.

The Martin County Community Foundation presented the grant to Daviess-Martin Joint County Parks & Recreation, also known as West Boggs Park.

For those interested in supporting West Boggs Park or other local projects through the foundation, contact Curt Johnson at mccf@cfpartner.org or 812-295-1022. The MCCF office is located at 2668 US Hwy 50 in the back building on the 4-H fairgrounds.