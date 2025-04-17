A late-night police pursuit ended in Daviess County with the arrest of 25-year-old David Otto Shands early Thursday morning. The chase began just after 11 p.m. on State Road 58 in Martin County and involved multiple law enforcement agencies. Stop sticks were deployed near the Odon Fire Department as the suspect fled in a gray truck, striking a fire hydrant and losing several tires while weaving through county roads.

The pursuit concluded at the intersection of County Roads 1100 E and 1625 N, where officers detained Shands at gunpoint. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Shands faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, driving while suspended, operating with a BAC of .15 or more, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. No bond was set.