Marcia JoAnne Pierce, 91 of Ferdinand, formerly of Dale, Indiana, passed away April 15th, 2025.

Marcia was born on March 25th, 1934, to Frasher & Dessa (Booth) Hamilton in Morristown, Ohio.

Surviving Marcia is her loving husband of 46 years Delbert Pierce. Her children Linda (Mike) Hoover of Cleveland, Ohio, David Harris of St. Clairsville, Ohio,Dennis (Stephanie) DellaMorta of St. Johns, Florida, Lisa (Kevin) Lowery Bluford, Illinois and Steve (Sheila) Pierce of Dale, Indiana. Marcia was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren! One brother, Jack Hamilton of Barnesville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Son, Danny Harris, and Daughter, Pam (Harris) Mike.

Her celebration of life will be Friday, April 18th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand at 2:00 PM EDT. Pastor Joseph Seger will officiate.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 AM until 2:00 PM on Friday, and burial will follow in Dale Cemetery, Dale, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Santa Claus Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.