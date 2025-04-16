Shoals High School has been named Indiana’s American College Application Campaign (ACAC) School of Excellence by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. The school was recognized for its outstanding efforts to increase college access and success, particularly for students from low-income backgrounds.

The honor places Indiana among 25 other states that recognize schools excelling in college application campaigns. Shoals High School’s 45-member senior class submitted a combined 85 college applications during the initiative.

In addition to the application push, Shoals engaged its entire student body of over 650 students in College GO! Week activities during fall 2024. Students from elementary through high school took part in daily programming focused on postsecondary planning. Parents also received information about Indiana’s 529 College Savings Plans.

Shoals High School’s participation contributed to Indiana’s 11th year in the national College GO! initiative. As part of the effort, 32 Indiana colleges and universities waived application fees to help students overcome financial barriers to applying.