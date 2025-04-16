On April 14th, 2025, Huntingburg Police and first responders were dispatched to 107 N. Geiger Street. When they arrived, they located a 53-year-old woman, later identified as Oliva Mora Regalado, and 4-year-old Evelynn Lopez, unresponsive inside the residence. Life-saving measures were performed on both individuals at the scene.

Evelynn was immediately transported to Deaconess Memorial in Jasper, where she was later pronounced deceased. Oliva was pronounced deceased at the residence.

The Huntingburg Police Department launched an investigation into the incident. Through the investigation and autopsies, police determined that Oliva suffered a medical emergency due to a preexisting medical condition while inside the residence. Following this event, and for reasons that remain unknown, police believe one or more dogs inside the residence attacked Evelynn, who was the only other person present at the time. The child ultimately succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack.

The investigation revealed that there were six Pitbulls and one Poodle mix inside the home when the incident occurred. For the safety of those on scene and to preserve evidence, all dogs were sedated and then euthanized at the residence. The animals were then transported to the Southern Indiana Purdue Agriculture Center for laboratory testing.

At this time, no criminal charges will be filed. Agencies assisting in the response and investigation included the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police Crime Scene Technicians, Deaconess Memorial Hospital, Deaconess Memorial EMS, Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office, Dubois County Coroner’s Office, Huntingburg First Responders, and a forensic pathologist.