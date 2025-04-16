In this episode, Ty Hunter is joined by Jesus Monarrez, Chief Deputy with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, to officially announce his candidacy for the upcoming 2026 Dubois County Sheriff election.

Chief Monarrez shares how he got started in law enforcement after serving time overseas, and why he believes he would be a good candidate for Dubois County Sheriff.

Support Jesus Monarrez for Dubois County Sheriff by following them on social media: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574905407613

This Special Presentation of In.form on WBDC and WJTS is paid for by Friends of Jesus Monarrez. Jesus Monarrez Treasurer.