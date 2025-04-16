Heritage Hills High School will honor members of the Class of 2025 who have committed to serve in the United States Armed Forces. A special recognition ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. CST in the high school auditorium.

The event will highlight the students’ dedication to their respective branches of service. Each has already formally committed to military service, and the ceremony will celebrate their decision to serve the nation. The public and media are invited to attend and show their support.

Students from the Class of 2025 entering the military include:

U.S. Army – Austyn Adkins, Kamryn Taylor, and Dylan Weatherholt

U.S. Navy – Jacob Hockenberry and Fernanda Lara Marez

U.S. Air Force/Space Force – Peyton Mattingly and Zaden Patmore

U.S. Marine Corps – Richard “Trey” Russelburg

U.S. Coast Guard – William Wetzel

U.S. Air Force Academy – Sean Windell

Indiana Army National Guard – Tanner Greulich and Oscar Lara