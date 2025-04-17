Anna M. Pancake, 93, of Ferdinand, passed away Sunday, April 13th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Anna was born in Ferdinand on November 3, 1931, to Harry and Cecilia (Wendholt) Verkamp. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Pancake on August 5, 1954 in Ferdinand. Lloyd preceded her in death on October 7. 2013.

Anna was a loving daughter, wife, and mother. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, gardening, and being outdoors. She was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Parish.

Surviving are one daughter, Jane Buys of Louisville, and one son Steve (Stacy) Pancake of Ferdinand. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Gercken, and her parents. The family would like to thank, Heart to Heart Hospice, and Scenic Hills at the Monastery for their kindness and care of Anna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 EDT on Friday, April 25th in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church with burial of cremains to follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.