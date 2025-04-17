Edgar F. Vaal, 91, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2025, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. He was born on February 12, 1934, in St Meinrad, IN, to Oscar and Mathilda (Werne) Vaal. He married Marion Wendholt on June 9, 1956, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.



Edgar graduated from Dale High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Korea. While serving in Korea, he wrote long letters every day to his then fiancé, Marion. Their 50 years of marriage was an example of love, support, self-sacrifice and much laughter. He missed his “Angel” dearly when she passed at age 72. He was a participant in the May 2018 Southern Indiana Honor Flight and was a member of the Ferdinand American Legion.



Edgar was co-owner of Blue Flame Furnace & Gas and the Ferdinand Car Wash until his retirement in 1990.Edgar took pride in keeping a beautiful yard and bountiful garden. He grew vegetables, grapes, and several kinds of berries that brought delight to his children and grandchildren. His ingenuity in scaring off “nasty birds” was legendary. He loved his family, friends and a good joke. Edgar and Marion enjoyed countless years of camping and playing cards with friends and family in groups such as The Camping Hoosiers, and Happy Go Lucky Campers. His fun-loving spirit extended to “making memories” when children and grandchildren gathered, including building cabins, lake beaches, docks, custom wooden toys, and buying a much-ridden and wrecked golf cart. His sense of humor and great smile never left him.He was crowned Prom King at Scenic Hills and was an avid Bingo player there while giving the staff a hard time.



He is survived by a son, Bruce Vaal (Lea Ann) of New Albany, two daughters; Lauren Rickelman (Ken) and Gina Johnson (Richie) both of Evansville, 2 daughters-in-law, Melody Vaal and Lisa Vaal both of Santa Claus, brother-in-law Edward Wendholt (Lorraine) of Jasper, 14 grandchildren and 20 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marion, two sons, Randy and Mike Vaal, two brothers, Alvin and Eugene Vaal, two sisters, Mildred Hagedorn Leggett and Irene Wendholt.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ferdinand American Legion or the Southern Indiana Honor Flight.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am -11:00 am EDT, Monday, April 21, 2025, at Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, with the service at 11:00 am EDT—burial with military graveside honors by Ferdinand American Legion Post 124.

