Virlee M. Englert, age 81, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Virlee was born on December 11, 1943, to Anton and Monica (Schulz) Buechler. She married William Engert on May 12, 1962, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. Together they built a loving home and raised four sons. William preceded her in death on June 22, 1998.

Virlee was a 1961 Jasper High School graduate. She went on to enjoy a long career with MasterBrand Cabinets where she retired after 20 years of service. Known for her devout faith, warm heart, and vibrant spirit, she found great joy in spending time with her family-especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping, playing cards, and dancing.

She was deeply rooted in her community. She was a lifelong member of St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church, the Celestine Community Club, and was an active member of the St. Ann’s Society.

Her presence, laughter, and unwavering love will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by four sons: Troy Englert and companion, Patrick Dempsey, Alexandria, VA, Glen (Judy) Englert, Ireland, IN, Phil (Vanessa) Englert, Jasper, IN, and Barry (Tracey) Englert, Zionsville, IN, two sisters: Lois Hopf and Lorraine (Edward) Wendholt, one brother, Robert (Shirley) Buechler. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to seven grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, all of whom brought great joy to her life.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by two brothers: Elmer Buechler and Clarence Buechler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Virlee M. Englert will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church.

