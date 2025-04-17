Latest News

The City of Huntingburg’s Water Department will be replacing a water main on Walnut Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street beginning on April 21 at 8:00am.

Walnut Street will be closed during the process and parking will not be allowed on the street.

The public will be notified once the street has reopened and work is complete.

Please use alternative routes of travel during this time.

For more information, please contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812)638-2211.

On By Jared Atkins

