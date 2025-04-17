Community members are invited to lend a hand in preserving native plant life at Ferdinand State Forest during an invasive species removal event on Wednesday, April 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. EDT. Volunteers will assist in pulling garlic mustard, an aggressive non-native plant that threatens local ecosystems.

No prior experience is necessary. Experts will be on-site to help participants identify and remove the plant safely. While garlic mustard is easy to pull, volunteers should be physically able to bend and gently extract the plants from the ground.

Participants are asked to wear long pants, sturdy shoes, and work gloves. Upon arrival, drive down the hill to the first shelter house for check-in.

The event is co-hosted by the Friends of Ferdinand State Forest and the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County. RSVPs are not required. For more information, contact 812-482-1171 ext. 3 or email isacduboiscounty@gmail.com.