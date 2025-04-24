Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has announced that they are welcoming Kaleb Knepp as a Marketing Specialist.

Kaleb is a 2018 graduate of Washington High School and earned both a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a Master’s of Business Administration from Oakland City University, where he was a five-year member of the tennis team.

Kaleb is involved in the community as he serves as the Secretary for the Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery & Prevention Council. Kaleb is also a part-time sports radio personality for Dubois County Broadcasting, where he has had the privilege of calling basketball, football, and baseball games for area schools. Kaleb resides in Jasper with his wife, Kaleigh.

Kaleb can be reached by phone at 812-634-4810 or by email at kknepp@svbt.bank.