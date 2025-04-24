German American Bank, a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis), awarded TRI-CAP $110,000 in grant funds through the Community Multiplier – Member Match Program.

The $110,000 grant will support TRI-CAP’s efforts to empower families to gain more self-sufficiency by providing needed health, housing, and education services in the community. Specifically, the grant will increase housing counseling services for populations most in need through educational classes, pre- and post-purchase homeownership counseling, foreclosure intervention, and credit and budgeting help.

Current TRI-CAP housing counselors will be able to expand their services to provide ongoing counseling and case management.