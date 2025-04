Patoka 2000 has set its 17th Annual Tree Dedication and Blessing ceremony for Friday, April 25th, 2025, at 9 AM.

This event will be held at the corner of Easy Street and 1210 2nd Avenue in Jasper, and the public is invited to attend.

The tree chosen for this year is a large Ginkgo, and a plaque will be placed at the base of the tree.

Mayor Dean Vonderheide and Father John Brosmer will be in attendance, along with members of Patoka 2000.