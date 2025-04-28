Two people were arrested after a traffic stop near the Washington Police Department early Saturday morning.

On April 26, 2025, a Washington Police Department patrol officer with the 2nd shift conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street near the department headquarters. Authorities identified the driver as 30-year-old Jason Hammock of Petersburg and the passenger as 36-year-old Kailee McKee of Linton.

The officer was assisted by a Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy and K9 Focus. After K9 Focus alerted to the presence of narcotics, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately 10 grams of suspected cocaine.

Both Hammock and McKee were taken into custody without incident. They face preliminary charges of Dealing and Possession of Cocaine.