Spring isn’t just about flowers—it’s about creativity too.

Traditional Arts Today invites young artists to join a special Kids Art Kreations: Prism Plant Picks class on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM EST at 314 W. 9th Street in Ferdinand.

As part of Ferdinand’s Community in Bloom celebration, kids will create their own sparkling prism plant pick—a whimsical garden decoration that catches the sunlight and adds a magical touch to any potted plant or garden bed. Participants will select a crystal prism and learn how to creatively wrap it with colorful wire, designing a one-of-a-kind piece they can proudly display. The project pairs perfectly with the potted plants being decorated earlier that day at the nearby Wollenmann House.

The class is walk-in style, and families are welcome to stop by anytime between 10 AM and 2 PM EST.

Thanks to a grant from the Menke Charitable Foundation, this class is free for participants. Advance registration is encouraged but not required. To reserve a spot, visit traditionalartstoday.org, call (812) 998-2487, or visit Traditional Arts Today in downtown Ferdinand.

This event offers a fun, hands-on way to celebrate spring while adding a little extra shine to the season’s festivities.

The class is wheelchair accessible. For reasonable accommodation requests, please contact Alexianna at alexi@traditionalartstoday.org at least two weeks in advance.