The Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department is inviting families to join them for the 2nd Annual Community Family Day on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Memorial Gym. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and promises a fun, educational experience for all ages.

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, including the CPR Challenge against Luke the Lucas Device, a Fire Truck Scavenger Hunt, drone demonstrations, and a chance to learn about life-saving equipment and tools. Kids will also have the opportunity to dress up as a firefighter and get their photo taken.

Complimentary hot dogs and drinks will be available throughout the event. In addition, the Fire Department’s Auxiliary will be selling Pork Chop Dinners for $15. Tickets can be purchased from any firefighter, Auxiliary member, or by calling 812-683-4363.

A highlight of the day is the Bicycle Rodeo, aimed at teaching young riders essential bike safety skills in a fun, hands-on environment. Children are encouraged to bring their bikes and helmets to participate.

For more information, contact the Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department directly.