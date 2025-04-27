Carol A. Goffinet, age 66, of Santa Claus, passed away on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at IU Health Hospital in Paoli.

She was born April 8, 1959, in Tell City, to Ervin and Frances (Purnhage) Van Winkle; and married Rick Goffinet on July 2, 1977, in Tell City. Carol was a member of Santa Claus Christian Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, Heritage Hills Patriot football, the St. Louis Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers. She loved her family and enjoyed following her grandchildren’s activities. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Aaron and Ann Van Winkle; and by infant twin brothers, Larry and Gary Van Winkle.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Goffinet of Santa Claus, two children, Matthew Goffinet of Santa Claus and Michelle (Grant) Coleman of Santa Claus; one sister, Sheila (Greg) Tempel of Tell City; and by three grandchildren, Dylan, Haylee and Lillian Coleman.

Funeral services for Carol Goffinet will be held at 10:00 a.m., C.D.T., Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Santa Claus Christian Church. Burial will follow at Santa Claus Cemetery. Pastor Joseph Seger will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m., C.D.T., on Wednesday, April 30th, at Santa Claus Christian Church; and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses.

