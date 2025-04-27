With Honor Flight Southern Indiana gearing up for their next flight, EVV18 on May 3rd, they are asking for the public’s assistance in making the day more memorable for the Veterans with a welcome home parade for when they return.

The community is invited to bring American flags and banners on the day of the flight, May 3rd, to give these heroes the homecoming most never received.

Those wanting to welcome back the veterans can go to Anchor Industries in Evansville, with entrances located off HWY 41 and HWY 57, and at 6:30 PM, they will be transported to the Evansville Airport.

Parking must be made at Anchor Industries, as airport parking will be reserved for the Veterans, their guardians, airport customers, and those with parking permits only.

The plane will land at approximately 8 PM CST, and at 8:30 CST, the parade will begin. Guests for the parade are not allowed to bring coolers or personal chairs into the airport.

Any updates about the welcome parade will be made on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Facebook page.