The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI) are excited to announce registration deadlines for the 2025 Day Camps, offering young girls an excellent introduction to the world of camping. These camps will provide a fun and safe environment for girls to connect with nature and prepare for future resident camp experiences.

In 2025, Day Camps will be held across Daviess, Martin, Pike, Dubois, and Perry counties, each coordinated by local volunteer teams dedicated to providing enriching and memorable activities. Several of these camps will be open to all girls, so parents are encouraged to share these opportunities with friends and family.

Registration Deadlines:

Daviess/Martin/Pike Counties : June 5, 2025 Who: Girl Scouts entering grades K-5 in Fall 2025 Where: Pride’s Creek Park in Petersburg, IN When: June 12-14, 2025 (Optional Overnight June 13)

: June 5, 2025 Dubois County : TBD Who: Dubois County Girl Scouts (Seniors and Ambassadors may volunteer; Cadettes can choose to be campers or volunteers) Where: Jasper Outdoor Rec in Jasper, IN When: July 7-9, 2025 (Optional Offsite Adventure & Overnight July 10-11)

: TBD Perry County : June 1, 2025 Who: All girls in Perry County entering grades K-12 in Fall 2025 Where: Camp Koch in Cannelton, IN When: June 10-12, 2025

: June 1, 2025

For more information on each camp and how to register, please visit the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana website at www.girlscouts-gssi.org.