Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will be hosting a “Friday Community Health Screening” on Friday, May 23, 2025, from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. at the Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 W. 12th Ave. in Jasper, IN. The screening is open to participants 18 years of age or older and will provide cholesterol and blood glucose checks via a finger stick.

The screening will measure total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides, as well as blood glucose levels. Participants are required to fast for 12 hours prior to the screening, although water and prescribed medications are permitted.

The cost for the screening is $30, which can be paid on the day of the event. The process lasts approximately 15 minutes. Pre-registration is required to participate.

To register, or for more information, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and scroll to the bottom of the page to click on Classes and Events. Alternatively, individuals can register by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.