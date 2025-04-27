Indiana’s longest-running county fair is gearing up for a big year, celebrating its 172nd anniversary with a full slate of events at the Spencer County Fairgrounds in Grandview.

The 2025 season kicks off on June 7 with Krashin’ 4 Kid’s, an annual fundraiser benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The family-friendly event features high-energy entertainment and community support for a great cause.

On August 16, the summer heats up with Sizzlin’ Summerfest, promising food, fun, and festivities for all ages at the fairgrounds.

The main event, The Spencer County Fair, returns October 1–4, bringing tradition, agriculture, entertainment, and excitement to the region once again.

Wrapping up the year is the Awesome Live Auction & Friendsgiving Feast, set for November 15 at the Grandview Civic Center, located at 1301 N. Main Street in Grandview. This fall event blends community spirit with great food and fundraising fun.

For more information or updates, visit www.SpencerCountyFair.com or follow the Spencer County Fair on Facebook.

