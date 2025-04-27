The Indiana State Library, in coordination with the Ferdinand Historical Society, will hold a special event on Friday, May 31, to honor the legacy of Ida Hagan Whitaker.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Historical Wollenmann House, located at 1150 Main Street in Ferdinand, the current site of Main Street Bistro.

The program will feature a short ceremony followed by the unveiling of a new historical marker commemorating Whitaker’s remarkable accomplishments.

The Ferdinand Historical Society invites the public to attend and celebrate this important moment in local history.