The first Downtown Chowdown of 2025 is set for Thursday, May 1, at the Jasper Riverwalk Plaza. The family-friendly event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

New this year, Downtown Chowdown has partnered with Jumping Jasper to feature a bounce house at every event. Families can also enjoy kids’ games and activities hosted by the Jasper Public Library, along with ping pong, cornhole, and horseshoes.

Live music will be provided by Michael Wilmes and Band, setting the stage for an evening of fun, food, and entertainment.

The food truck lineup includes Bursting with Love, Honey Run Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, Oink Smokehouse, Sabor Columbia, Sips & Snacks, Tator Temptations, Wood Capital Pizza, and Zax Creamery.

Organizers invite the community to kick off the Downtown Chowdown season on May 1 and enjoy an evening at the Riverwalk.