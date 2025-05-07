David Shelton, award-winning election administrator, small business owner, and Knox County Clerk, announced today that he is officially seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana Secretary of State at the 2026 Indiana Republican State Convention.

Shelton, who has served as Knox County Clerk since 2019 and County GOP Chairman since 2022, enters the race with more hands-on election experience than any other candidate. He is widely respected for his leadership in election modernization, cybersecurity, and bipartisan cooperation across Indiana’s 92 counties.

“I’m not running for a title — I’m running to do the job,” Shelton said. “The Secretary of State’s Office is bigger than the officeholder. Hoosiers deserve a leader who understands the work, respects the institution, and puts public service ahead of self-promotion.”

Shelton first ran for Secretary of State in 2022, launching his campaign just three months before the Indiana Republican State Convention. Despite the late start, he quickly gained momentum, earning public endorsements from 63 Republican county clerks and capturing 18% of the vote on the first ballot in a competitive four-way race. Although Diego Morales secured the nomination on the second ballot, Shelton’s strong showing established him as a respected voice for principled, professional election leadership.

Since then, that contrast has only grown sharper. Incumbent Secretary of State Diego Morales has drawn criticism for awarding no-bid contracts, hiring a family member to a six-figure role, and using taxpayer dollars on luxury vehicle purchases and international travel — all of which prompted bipartisan pushback and legislative reforms aimed at curbing his office’s authority.

“While the current officeholder has made headlines for mismanagement, I’ve spent my career building credibility, not burning it,” Shelton said. “I know the job because I’ve done the job — from poll worker training to cybersecurity reform to legislative results that saved counties money.”

A Record of Real Results

Shelton’s record in Knox County speaks for itself. In 2021, he led the county’s complex and successful transition to Vote Centers, a move that increased efficiency and voter accessibility. Understanding the importance of innovation and cost savings, Shelton proposed legislation to allow counties to repurpose retired ePoll Books as electronic sample ballot stations—a solution that quickly gained legislative support and delivered tangible savings for local governments.

His leadership has earned both statewide and national recognition. In 2023, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission honored Knox County with two of its highest awards: one for outstanding innovations in election cybersecurity and technology, and another for improving accessibility for voters with disabilities. The previous year, his peers recognized him as Indiana Clerk of the Year for his integrity and impact on local election administration.

Shelton’s credibility also extends to some of the most sensitive roles in election oversight. He has been appointed to three official recount commissions in Gibson, Dubois, and Delaware counties—testimony to the trust placed in his fairness and expertise. He is a graduate of Ball State University’s CEATS Program (Certificate in Election Administration, Technology, and Security), placing him among Indiana’s most credentialed election officials.

Entrepreneurship and Public Service

Shelton’s approach to public service is informed by decades of private-sector experience. He is the founder of Shelton Specialties, LLC, which manufactures patented election equipment, including the widely used Encoder Stabilizer Bracket—now in operation in more than 20 counties across Indiana and in three Georgia counties. He also launched Redistricting, Refined, LLC, through which he has provided free redistricting services to over 40% of Indiana counties and numerous cities, ensuring accurate and fair representation at the local level.

In addition, Shelton owns and operates Illiana Investigations, a licensed and insured private investigative firm with more than 25 years of experience in fraud detection and investigative services across Indiana and Illinois. His business ventures reflect a consistent focus on problem-solving, innovation, and accountability—values he brings to every role.

Beyond elections and business, Shelton serves as Chairman of both the Knox County Housing Authority and the Knox County Public Defender Board. In the latter role, he led cost-saving reforms that helped the county avoid more than $500,000 in public defense expenses.

David and his wife Rachel live in Vincennes with their five children: Philip (21), Isaac (17), Luke (16), Katie (14), and Matthew (12).

“Whether it’s strengthening voter confidence, training new clerks, modernizing business services, or preparing for the 2030 Census, I’m ready to serve on day one,” Shelton said. “Indiana needs results — not headlines.”