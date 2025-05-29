Shoals students are invited to take part in the annual Catfish Queen Pageants, returning on July 4, 2025, as part of the Shoals Catfish Festival celebrations. The event is open exclusively to students attending Shoals Schools.

Entry forms must be submitted by June 6, with no late entries accepted. The registration fee is $30 and may be paid by cash or check made payable to the Shoals Catfish Festival. Contestants must provide their name, age as of July 1, contact details, and sponsor information.

Completed forms can be dropped off at Shoals School at entrance 22. For more information, interested participants can contact Jenny Hembree at (812) 631-0231 or Kindra Hovis at (812) 639-9406.