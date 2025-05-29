Southwest Dubois County School Corporation and Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School are among seven educational institutions across Indiana awarded funding through the 2024 Education Readiness Grants program, administered by Conexus Indiana through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

More than $1.1 million in total grants were awarded to schools statewide to support hands-on learning and workforce readiness in advanced manufacturing. The initiative aims to better align education with the evolving needs of Indiana’s high-tech manufacturing industry.

Southwest Dubois County is equipping students with Amatrol training systems, including precision measurement tools, electrical systems, and pneumatic/hydraulic stations. The new equipment mirrors the technology found in modern manufacturing facilities, giving students a head start in technical careers and providing practical, industry-relevant experience.

At Northeast Dubois, students will benefit from the addition of a dual-tool CNC plasma cutting table to support the school’s student-run business, “Jeep Enterprises.” The new tool will allow students in engineering, agriculture, construction, and manufacturing programs to collaborate on real-world production projects using advanced software. A partnership with Jasper Engines further strengthens the school’s commitment to preparing students for careers in the manufacturing sector.

Conexus Indiana highlighted the efforts of these schools in building industry partnerships, upgrading curriculum, and investing in equipment to prepare students for careers in smart manufacturing. The grant program plays a key role in helping students across the state build the skills needed to thrive in high-demand, high-tech fields.