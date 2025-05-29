The Orange County Fair is set to return this summer with a packed lineup of events, contests, live music, games, and more from Saturday, June 21 through Thursday, June 26, 2025. This year’s fair promises fun for all ages, with daily activities and special features each day across the fairgrounds.

Daily Events (June 21–24)

Fairgoers can enjoy games and entertainment inside the barns each day, including cornhole boards, Giant Jenga, horse shoes, ladder ball, yard Yahtzee, Kraft Corner, a reading corner, and card tournaments from 2–4 p.m.

Saturday, June 21

Farmer’s Market – 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Fairgrounds

– 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Baked Pie Contest – Judging begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Drury Pavilion

– Judging begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Drury Pavilion Kids Treasure Hunt – 12 p.m. at the Shelterhouse

– 12 p.m. at the Shelterhouse STEM Quest – 2 p.m. at the Community Center

– 2 p.m. at the Community Center Cruise-In Car Show – 3 p.m. in the Community Center parking lot

Sunday, June 22

Cowboy Church – 9 a.m. in the Barn Arena (non-denominational and open to all)

– 9 a.m. in the Barn Arena (non-denominational and open to all) Farmer’s Market – 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

– 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Kids Outdoor Games – 12 p.m. at the Shelterhouse

– 12 p.m. at the Shelterhouse Diaper Derby & Baby Contest – 1 p.m. at the Community Center (Sponsored by Orange Co. Junior Leaders)

– 1 p.m. at the Community Center (Sponsored by Orange Co. Junior Leaders) Ritzy Quilters Quilt Show – 2 p.m. at the Community Center

– 2 p.m. at the Community Center Chalk Art Contest – 7:30–8:30 p.m. at the Community Center parking lot

– 7:30–8:30 p.m. at the Community Center parking lot Battle of the Barns – 8 p.m. at the Outdoor Arena

Monday, June 23

Youth Cornhole Tournament – 1 p.m. at the Track

– 1 p.m. at the Track Food Truck Night – 5–9 p.m. at the Fairgrounds

– 5–9 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Live Music by Kirby Stailey & The Dash – 6–8 p.m. on the Stage (Sponsored by ElectriCom)

Tuesday, June 24

Minute to Win It Games – 1 p.m. at the Shelterhouse

– 1 p.m. at the Shelterhouse Live Music by Joey B – 6 p.m. on the Stage (Sponsored by Orange County 4-H Council)

– 6 p.m. on the Stage (Sponsored by Orange County 4-H Council) Community Campfire – 7 p.m. behind Drury Barn Activities include a Beard & Mullet Contest and a Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest

– 7 p.m. behind Drury Barn

Wednesday, June 25

Kids Carnival Games – in the Barn Arena Activities include face painting, balloon pop, fishing game, and more

– in the Barn Arena Farmer Olympics – 1 p.m. at the Outdoor Arena

– 1 p.m. at the Outdoor Arena Fruit & Veggie Contest – Check-in from 4–5 p.m. at Drury, Judging at 5 p.m.

– Check-in from 4–5 p.m. at Drury, Judging at 5 p.m. Adult Cornhole Tournament – 5 p.m. at Drury ($5/team)

– 5 p.m. at Drury ($5/team) Live Gospel Music Night – 6 p.m. featuring Shar’n Grace, PCC Praise Group, and By Faith Gospel Quartet (Sponsored by Springer & Springer Insurance)

– 6 p.m. featuring Shar’n Grace, PCC Praise Group, and By Faith Gospel Quartet (Sponsored by Springer & Springer Insurance) Trivia Night – 6:30 p.m. at Drury with a variety of fun categories

Thursday, June 26

Mud Volleyball – 10 a.m. at the Volleyball Court

– 10 a.m. at the Volleyball Court Water Games – 1 p.m.

– 1 p.m. Kids Pedal Tractor Pull – 5 p.m. at Drury

For more information or updates, visit the Purdue Extension – Orange County Facebook page.