The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced a series of ribbon-cutting events scheduled for June 2025, highlighting new developments and business openings in the community. The current schedule includes the unveiling of park improvements, recreational facilities, and a new business location.

Events currently planned are as follows:

Monday, June 9 at 11:00 a.m. – Celebration of the new community pool on North Bartley Street. The public is encouraged to attend and "see what this is all about."

Wednesday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. – Grand opening of Crossroads Title & Escrow, located at 623 Main Street in Jasper. The business is owned by Jill Cooper.

The Chamber notes that this schedule is subject to change and additional events may be added. For updates and more information, visit the Jasper Chamber’s official website or social media pages.