The Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF) awarded 13 scholarships to Shoals High School seniors during the school’s annual Awards Night ceremony on Thursday, May 15. The scholarships were presented in recognition of students’ academic accomplishments, leadership, and potential for future success.

Funded through the generosity of local families, memorial funds, and community donors, the scholarships reflect the Foundation’s commitment to supporting higher education and investing in the next generation of leaders in Martin County.

The 2024 Shoals High School scholarship recipients and their awards are:

Lillie Bauer – Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship

– Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship Hannah Cook – Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship

– Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship Morgan Crossen – George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship

– George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship Colton Gibson – Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship

– Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship Gage Gilbert – George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship

– George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship Emma Holt – Saint Vincent de Paul Scholarship and George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship

– Saint Vincent de Paul Scholarship and George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship Taylor Marshman – Terri Sullivan Callaway Scholarship

– Terri Sullivan Callaway Scholarship Isabella Newland – John Hission Family Scholarship

– John Hission Family Scholarship Ava Perry – Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship

– Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship Kenley Shaw – George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship

– George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship Kemily Wininger – Faye Shobe Memorial Scholarship and John Hission Family Scholarship

Each scholarship honors the legacy and values of those who have contributed to the Foundation’s efforts to promote lifelong learning and academic advancement. The awards help ease the financial burden of post-secondary education while encouraging students to continue striving for excellence.