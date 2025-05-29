The Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF), in partnership with members of the Jack Butcher family, awarded 20 scholarships to Loogootee High School seniors during the school’s annual Awards Night held on Sunday, May 18. The scholarships recognize outstanding achievements in academics, leadership, extracurricular involvement, and community service.

Each scholarship is funded through generous contributions from local families, memorial funds, and community donors dedicated to supporting the educational goals of Martin County students. This year’s recipients were honored for their dedication, hard work, and future potential.

Scholarship recipients and their respective awards are:

Cora Ausbrooks – Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship

– Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship Britta Browder – Saint Vincent de Paul Scholarship and Robert Scott Waggner Memorial Scholarship

– Saint Vincent de Paul Scholarship and Robert Scott Waggner Memorial Scholarship Ryken Chandler – Rita and Jack Butcher Loogootee Basketball Family Scholarship

– Rita and Jack Butcher Loogootee Basketball Family Scholarship Breanna Courter – Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

– Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Brianna Eckerle – George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship

– George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship Ava Fuhrman – Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship

– Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship Ashley Green – George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship

– George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship Addyson Lengacher – Wilma L. Bateman Memorial Scholarship and Ann Jones Burch Tennis Scholarship

– Wilma L. Bateman Memorial Scholarship and Ann Jones Burch Tennis Scholarship Emma Lingenfelter – Lester Page Scholarship

– Lester Page Scholarship Ella Parker – George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship

– George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship Madison Strange – Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship

– Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship Hannah Venters – Gerdon Jones Scholarship and Ben Trout Memorial Scholarship

– Gerdon Jones Scholarship and Ben Trout Memorial Scholarship Koen Waggner – Ann Jones Burch Tennis Scholarship

– Ann Jones Burch Tennis Scholarship Madison Waggner – Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship

– Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship Wade Walton – George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship and Robert Scott Waggner Memorial Scholarship

– George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship and Robert Scott Waggner Memorial Scholarship Cacia Wilcoxen – Walter L. and Betty R. Butler Scholarship

MCCF continues its mission to build a stronger community by providing educational opportunities and fostering a culture of giving in Martin County. These scholarships are a testament to the lasting legacy of those who have made education a priority for generations to come.