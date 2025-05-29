Latest News

Deadline Nears for 2025 Shoals Catfish Festival Queen Pageants Two Dubois County Schools Awarded State Manufacturing Education Grants Orange County Fair Announces Full Schedule of Family-Friendly Events for June 21–26 Jasper Chamber Announces June Ribbon-Cutting Events Martin County Community Foundation Awards Scholarships to Shoals High School Seniors

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages in June. 

All classes are held at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper, unless noted otherwise. 

The classes being offered in June include:

  • Power 60
  • Pump 2.0
  • Basic Step

For more information or to register for their classes, visit mhhcc.org/PatientandVisitors/Classesandevents or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399. 

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post