Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has announced the promotion of Jordan Briggeman to Vice President and Business Banker.

Jordan graduated from Washington High School. He received his Real Estate Brokers License and worked in the Real Estate industry for several years in Daviess County, preceding his job with Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company. He will be a 2026 Graduate from Stonier Graduate School of Banking and is also a small business owner and operator in Washington, IN.

Jordan and his wife, Miriam, have three children. Two sons, Isaac and Eli, and a daughter, Anna. Jordan enjoys being outdoors. He spends time camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing with family and friends.

Jordan is very involved in the Daviess County and surrounding communities. He serves on the Daviess and Pike County Economic Development Board, Our Community Foundation Board, and Future Leader Division Board in Indianapolis. He is an active volunteer with Junior Achievement, coaches the Barr Reeve High School Archery team, and has coached many different youth teams in the community.

Jordan can be reached at 812-674-5432 or jbriggeman@svbt.bank.