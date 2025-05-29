The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) has announced it will continue its partnership with Rolling Thunder. Rolling Thunder, known for its advocacy for veterans’ rights and POW/MIA awareness, brings invaluable resources and expertise to this partnership.

The renewed memorandum of understanding is a significant stride in continuing to support veterans and their families through the Military Family Relief Fund. The partnership ensures revenue from the registration of Indiana’s POW/MIA license plates continues to help fund the program.

The Military Family Relief Fund is a vital resource that offers financial aid to veterans and their families facing unforeseen hardships. Renewing this partnership allows IDVA and Rolling Thunder to reinforce their dedication to enhancing the lives of military families by providing them with the necessary support to navigate challenges.

Together, IDVA and Rolling Thunder are aligned in the mission to assist veterans and their families through financial struggles that challenge fiscal independence and mental health well-being.

For more information about Indiana’s Chapter of Rolling Thunder, visit:

indianarollingthunder.com/chapters.html

For more information on the Military Family Relief Fund, visit:

in.gov/dva/about-idva/links/military-family-relief-fund/

For more information, contact IDVA Communications Director Joseph DeVito at (317) 264-9873 or JDeVito@dva.in.gov