William “Bill” Neel Pickle, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2025, surrounded by family and hospice care. Born in Henderson, Kentucky on January 18, 1933, to Louise Chester Neel Pickle and Leon Conn Pickle, Bill lived a full and meaningful life marked by creativity.

Bill graduated from Sewanee Military Academy High School in 1951. After a year studying business at Evansville College, he transferred to the University of Illinois at Champaign/Urbana to pursue Industrial Design. In 1954, he was drafted into the Army and honorably served two years in Korea as a radio chief and tank driver. Upon returning, Bill completed his degree on the GI Bill.

In 1957, Bill married Barbara Frances Moore, his wife of 47 years, while no longer married, together they raised three children: Bill Pickle of Pleasant Hill, CA; Betsy Schueth (Paul) of Port St. Joe, FL; and Lucy Steinhart (Ron) of Mt. Vernon, IN. He was a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren and great-grandfather to seven great-grandchildren.

Bill enjoyed a successful career as a furniture designer, working in Evansville, Indiana; Geneva and St. Charles, Illinois; and Huntingburg, Indiana. After retirement, he settled at Lake Helmerich, where he pursued his passion for art—creating paintings and selling prints at local art shows.

In his final years at Solarbron Independent Living Facility, Bill was a colorful member of the community, delighting in playing cards, bingo, painting pumpkins, and thoughtfully decorating and addressing birthday cards for fellow residents.

