A peaceful protest is planned for this Saturday, May 31, from 12 to 1 p.m. Eastern Time (11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central Time) outside the Dubois County Courthouse in Jasper. The event will take place at Courthouse Square, 47546.

Organizers say the demonstration aims to provide local residents with an opportunity to voice their concerns over what they describe as reckless and irresponsible policy decisions supported or enacted by several elected officials, including U.S. Senator Mike Braun, State Senator Mark Messmer, Congressman Jim Banks, and U.S. Senator Todd Young.

The event is open to the public and is being promoted as a peaceful and welcoming gathering for all participants.