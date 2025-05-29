Schwartz Family Restaurant is gearing up for its 15th Annual Autumn Music Festival, and organizers are putting out a call for vendors to be part of what they hope will be the best event yet. The festival will take place September 19–20, 2025, at 6738 W Governors Trace in Eckerty.

This family-friendly celebration draws crowds from across the region with two full days of fall-themed fun, including pumpkins, hay wagon rides, Amish food, a petting farm, and fireworks. Eight live music acts are scheduled to perform, with a mix of country, gospel, and bluegrass expected to fill the air.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy a parade, kid tractor pull, cornhole games, and a wide variety of local vendors offering handmade items, food, and crafts.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can apply online at www.SchwartzFamilyRestaurant.com/autumn-music-festival.

The annual festival has become a seasonal staple in southern Indiana, offering something for all ages. Organizers say this year’s milestone event is shaping up to be one of the largest yet and are encouraging vendors to reserve their spots early.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website or follow Schwartz Family Restaurant on social media.