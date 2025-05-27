The Lower East Fork White River Watershed Group is organizing a free septic system workshop in Dubois County, Indiana, aimed at educating homeowners, prospective builders, and real estate professionals on effective septic system management. The event’s date and location are contingent upon favorable weather conditions and the progress of a new home construction project, as the workshop will feature a live demonstration of a septic system installation.

This initiative is part of the group’s broader efforts to promote environmental stewardship within the Lower East Fork White River Watershed, which spans approximately 132,748.8 acres across Dubois, Pike, Martin, and Daviess counties in southwest Indiana . The watershed has been the focus of various conservation projects, including cost-share programs for best management practices like cover crops and septic system improvements .

Attendees of the workshop will have the opportunity to engage with experts who will provide insights into septic system design, installation, and maintenance. The live installation demonstration aims to offer practical knowledge that can help prevent common issues such as system failures and groundwater contamination.

Given the short notice—typically 24 to 48 hours—before the septic system installation, interested individuals are encouraged to join a notification list to receive timely updates about the event. To be added to this list, contact Watershed Coordinator Julie Loehr by calling or texting 812-779-7924, or by emailing julia.loehr@in.nacdnet.net. Participants will be informed of the finalized date, time, and location as soon as they are determined.

This workshop represents a valuable opportunity for community members to gain essential knowledge about septic systems, contributing to the ongoing efforts to protect and improve water quality in the region.