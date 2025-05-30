Indiana schools can begin applying for the Fiscal Year 2026 Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) starting Monday, June 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The application window will remain open until Monday, June 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The SSSG program, established in 2013 and codified under Indiana Code 10-21, provides matching grants to enhance school safety across the state. Administered by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), the grant offers financial assistance to school corporations, accredited non-public schools, charter schools, and coalitions of school corporations.

Funds from the grant can be used for a wide range of safety initiatives, including hiring school resource officers, purchasing safety equipment, and conducting threat assessments.

For the FY2026 cycle, the performance period for funded projects will begin on September 1, 2025, and end on August 31, 2026. Final program and fiscal reports must be submitted by September 30, 2026.

To apply and for complete details, schools are encouraged to review the Notice of Funding Opportunity and submit their applications through the official IDHS portal at on.in.gov/sssg.