Members of the Indiana State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, the Monroe County High Tech Crime Lab, Ellettsville PD, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Bedford man for possession of child pornography and drug-related charges.



Travis Bell, Age 36, of Mitchell, was arrested Thursday, May 29th, following the execution of a residential search warrant.



Detective Robert Whyte initiated the investigation in March 2025 and, using a variety of investigative techniques, identified a potential suspect. Whyte applied for and was granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. The search warrant was executed in Huron. The ICAC Task Force, which included detectives from the Indiana State Police, forensic examiners from ISP’s Digital Forensics Unit, Deputies from the Green County Sheriff Department, and Officers from the Ellettsville PD, as well as Troopers from the Bloomington District, seized electronic and digital media devices. During forensic examinations, evidence of child pornography files was located. During the search warrant, officers also located suspected marijuana, a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and various items of paraphernalia. Tools from the Child Rescue Coalition also assisted in making the arrest. Bell was arrested without incident and transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where his custody was transferred for the following charges:

5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (under the age of 12), a level 5 Felony

1 count of possession of Methamphetamine, a level 6 felony

1 count of possession of Paraphernalia, a A misdemeanor

A 1 count of possession of Marijuana, a B misdemeanor

The Indiana ICAC Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually. The Indiana State Police oversees the task force.



The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to NCMEC. The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.